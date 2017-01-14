GTTA implements national team training programme
The executive committee of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has decided to implement a structured team training programme for the various national players that come under the jurisdiction of the GTTA.
According to a release from the GTTA, it is hoped that the programme yield significant benefits to the players named.
According to the GTTA release, the association’s objectives are to enhance and intensify the training of its top players in the various categories and to improve the technical and tactical levels of the players.
Players are expected to
