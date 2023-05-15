GTTA/ITTF Level One Coaches training programme starts tomorrow

The Guyana Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the International Table Tennis Federation will be hosting an ITTF level one Table Tennis Coaches’ certification training programme starting tomorrow and will run until Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The ITTF will also conduct a High performance training camp for Cadet and Junior Players from May 20 to 25th at the same venue. The programmes will be conducted by Oscar Roitman of Argentina who brings a wealth of experience to the sessions. Roitman has conducted several clinics and has functioned as National Coach Director of Youth Olympic Games 2018 Table Tennis programme as well as Head Coach of the Argentina Junior programme. The sessions will serve off tomorrow morning from 09:00 hours and will run until 16:00 hours each day.