GTTA/ITTF Level One coaching programme underway

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level One Coaches Certification training programme organized by the Guyana Table Tennis Association got underway yesterday morning at the National Gymnasium.

The programme, which ends Saturday, is being facilitated by Oscar Roitman of Argentina.

The GTTA will also conduct a High performance training camp for Cadet and Junior Players from May 20 to 25th at the same venue.

At right, Roitman goes through a theoretical session with the coaches in attendance.