Guyana still optimistic of hosting Int’l Table Tennis Hopes training camp

One of Guyana’s junior coaches, Colin France, is hopeful that Guyana can host this year’s International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Caribbean Hopes training camp in August.

The camp caters to the Caribbean’s best 11-year-old and under boys and girls, who will participate in this year’s Caribbean Mini and Pre-cadet Table Tennis Championships, which is slated to be hosted by Guyana during August 14-29.

The Hopes camp aims to provide nurturing and early exposure to young talents in the region and is usually spearheaded by an ITTF expert.