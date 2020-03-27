Caribbean basketball championship on ice

With the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now a global pandemic, basketball’s governing body, FIBA, has suspended all competitions and programmes indefinitely, forcing the possible rescheduling of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship and the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers to 2021.

This was revealed by Junior Hercules, Head Coach of the Guyana Men’s Team and National Coordinator of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF). According to Hercules, the decision by FIBA was effective March 12th and was revealed in a press release signed by President Hanane Niang and Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

Guyana is the defending FIBA AmeriCup Caribbean Pre-Qualifier Champion, after defeating Antigua and Barbuda 83-70 in the 2018 final.