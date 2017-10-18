T&T companies among bidders for Sheriff St to Mandela Ave project

Three Trinidadian companies, a China-based firm and two local companies have bid for the massive Sheriff Street to Mandela Avenue road upgrade and expansion project.
While the Chinese firm, Sino Hydro Corporation Limited bid for all six lots of the project, the other companies indicated their interest in selected lots.
The bids were yesterday opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
The road network upgrade and expansion programme for Sheriff Street to Mandela Avenue will be done in six lots. Lot 1 Rupert Craig Highway to Lamaha Canal; Lot 2 Lamaha to David Street; Lot 3 Lamaha to DSL Intersection; Lot 4 Structures; Lot 5 Traffic Signal and Street Lighting and Lot 6 Roadworks, drainage structures, street lighting, Traffic Light from Rupert Craig Highway to end of Project.
The companies and their bids are as follows:
