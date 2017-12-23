Corentyne farmer remanded over supermarket armed robbery

A Corentyne farmer was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate Court and was slapped with eight charges related to the robbery of a supermarket in Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice last Saturday evening.

Dinesh Lakhram, 23, a farmer of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Chandra Sohan appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.

The farmer was also charged with discharging a loaded firearm at Devi Singh, Akash Persaud and Police Constable 23745, Michael Saul while in the company of others with the intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause actual bodily harm…..