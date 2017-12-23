Corentyne farmer remanded over supermarket armed robbery

A Corentyne farmer was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate Court and was slapped with eight charges related to the robbery of a supermarket in Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice last Saturday evening.
Dinesh Lakhram, 23, a farmer of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Chandra Sohan appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.
The farmer was also charged with discharging a loaded firearm at Devi Singh, Akash Persaud and Police Constable 23745, Michael Saul while in the company of others with the intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause actual bodily harm…..
Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared
(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
T&T mother of two goes missing
(Trinidad Express) A Central family is praying for a Christmas miracle as a mother of two has gone missing.
Sugar to end at dismal 140,000 tonnes – GAWU
According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the 2017 sugar production figure will not exceed 140,000 tonnes.
Securities council examining appointment of new CEO by GBTI
The appointment of Trinidadian Larry Nath as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been greeted by an investigation from the Guyana Securities Council (GSC).
President pardons five women
President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution has granted Presidential Pardons to five women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.