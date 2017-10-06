Doubleheader kicks off tourney today

The inaugural Petra Organization coordinated ‘Turbo Energy Drink Knockout Football Championship’, will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
In the opening fixture at 18:00hrs, the East Ruimveldt unit Eastveldt will lock horns with emerging powerhouse, the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
Meanwhile the feature contest at 20:30hrs will pit Pele against Kitty based unit Northern Rangers.
Action in the competition continues on Sunday at the same venue.
The event which is slated to be contested in an elimination format, consists of 16 teams from the Georgetown, West Demerara, East Coast and East Bank Demerara areas. It is slated to conclude on November 4th.
Beacons FC, Pele, Northern Rangers, Santos, Riddim Squad, Georgetown Football Club, Eastveldt, Camptown, Flamingo, Guyana Police Force and Western Tigers are the teams from Georgetown. Meanwhile, West Demerara’s participation will consist of Uitvlugt and Pouderoyen FC, while Ann’s Grove and Mahaica Determinators are the East Coast of Demerara entrants. The East Bank of Demerara will be represented by Grove Hi-Tech.
Top calibre teams coming for tournament, no easy medals – GHB President Fernandes
With the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup slated to commence on local shores on October 14th, President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Philip Fernandes conducted an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport on the preparation for the continental championship?
Guyana team departs for Tri 20 tournament in Antigua
The 2nd Annual Antigua Barbuda Cricket Association Independence (ABCA) Tri 20 tournament 2017 commences today and runs until 14th October in Antigua.
Qualified opinion issued on GFF 2016 accounts
Amid reports that FIFA has halted funding to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) following an audit probe of the 11-month normalization committee which served from October 2014, it has been disclosed that a qualified opinion was issued on the GFF’s 2016 accounts as it did not provide adequate documentation.
Colts defeat Plaisance Guardians 93-86 for title
– sweep all three divisions Colts secured the 1st Division title to clinch an unprecedented sweep of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League Championship’ trophies, defeating Plaisance Guardians 93-86, to win their best of three series 2-1 on Wednesday.
Eliminated T&T to give Mexico their ‘best shot’ – Coach Lawrence
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,CMC – Head coach, Dennis Lawrence, says Trinidad and Tobago will be keeping their heads up against mighty Mexico, despite already suffering elimination from the 2018 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign.