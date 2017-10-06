Doubleheader kicks off tourney today

The inaugural Petra Organization coordinated ‘Turbo Energy Drink Knockout Football Championship’, will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the opening fixture at 18:00hrs, the East Ruimveldt unit Eastveldt will lock horns with emerging powerhouse, the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Meanwhile the feature contest at 20:30hrs will pit Pele against Kitty based unit Northern Rangers.

Action in the competition continues on Sunday at the same venue.

The event which is slated to be contested in an elimination format, consists of 16 teams from the Georgetown, West Demerara, East Coast and East Bank Demerara areas. It is slated to conclude on November 4th.

Beacons FC, Pele, Northern Rangers, Santos, Riddim Squad, Georgetown Football Club, Eastveldt, Camptown, Flamingo, Guyana Police Force and Western Tigers are the teams from Georgetown. Meanwhile, West Demerara’s participation will consist of Uitvlugt and Pouderoyen FC, while Ann’s Grove and Mahaica Determinators are the East Coast of Demerara entrants. The East Bank of Demerara will be represented by Grove Hi-Tech.