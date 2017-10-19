PNCR Day of Sports to feature Fustal c/ships October 29

Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Gold is Money and Back Circle are among the teams that will feature in the upcoming Futsal championships of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) 60th Anniversary Day of Sports on October 29th.

According to a release from the Planning Committee, 16 teams will participate in the inaugural tournament at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hardcourt, with eight teams set to represent the Linden region.

“The eight teams invited are Silver Bullets, High Rollers, Swag Entertainment, Plantain & Cheese All Stars, Unknowns, Team 25, Blue Berry Hill and Amelia’s Ward Russians” the document revealed.

The Georgetown teams are, Future Stars, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Broad Street, New Market Street, Leopold Street and North Ruimveldt.