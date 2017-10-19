PNCR Day of Sports to feature Fustal c/ships October 29

Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Gold is Money and Back Circle are among the teams that will feature in the upcoming Futsal championships of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) 60th Anniversary Day of Sports on October 29th.
According to a release from the Planning Committee, 16 teams will participate in the inaugural tournament at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hardcourt, with eight teams set to represent the Linden region.
“The eight teams invited are Silver Bullets, High Rollers, Swag Entertainment, Plantain & Cheese All Stars, Unknowns, Team 25, Blue Berry Hill and Amelia’s Ward Russians” the document revealed.
The Georgetown teams are, Future Stars, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Broad Street, New Market Street, Leopold Street and North Ruimveldt.
Men humble Mexico 12-0, women record first win
Guyana recorded their best showing so far in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships humbling Mexico and Barbados in the men and womenТs divisions respectively yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Warner brings out the old ‘Bull’ to ignite the Ashes
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Age and fatherhood may have mellowed David Warner, but nothing coaxes the old ‘Bull’ out of the Australia vice-captain like a home Ashes series.
Bangladesh trials a good test for hot Ashes, says Handscomb
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia middle order batsman Peter Handscomb says his fighting innings in the nausea-inducing humidity of Bangladesh last month should put him in good stead for the blazing heat of an Ashes summer.
Self-belief, fight crucial to beating Zimbabwe: Brathwaite
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite has warned the two-Test series against Zimbabwe will not be a straightforward one, and has urged his teammates to show the same self-belief and fighting spirit they displayed in their shock win over England at Headingley last August.
Batting concerns for Taylor despite series sweep
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor remains concerned about her side’s batting despite their convincing clean sweep of last week’s three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women.