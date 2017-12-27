Western Tigers ousted

Western Tigers became the first major casualty of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, losing to Grove Hi-Tech 2-1 on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
It was a dogged performance from the East Bank Demerara unit, who secured a halftime lead compliments of a Domini Garnett strike in the 12th minute.
However, Western Tigers grabbed the equaliser under fortuitous circumstances, via an own goal in the 56th minute.
Nevertheless, Grove Hi-Tech grabbed the winner in the 93rd minute of extra time, as Alex Sinclair etched his name on the scorer’s sheet.
Meanwhile, Fruta Conquerors humbled Ann’s Grove 6-0. Eon Alleyne bagged a double in the 27th and 58th minute.
He was assisted by goals from Rishawn Sandiford, Anthony Abrams and Jermin Junior, who scored in the 56th, 75th and 88th minute respectively.
An own goal in the 85th minute completed the result. Presently, Linden teams Milerock and Winners Connection, as well as tournament favourite the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Den Amstel, Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Buxton United have earned their positions in the quarterfinal section.
Milerock mauled Cougars FC 3-0, while Winners Connection overcame Camptown FC 4-3 on penalty kicks. Similarly, the army unit outflanked Pouderoyen FC 1-0, while Den Amstel squeaked past Indigenous All-Stars 2-1.
Also, GPF arrested Victoria Kings 5-1, while Buxton United needled New Amsterdam (NA) United 2-1.
The event which is being sponsored by Top Brandz Distributors under the Corona Beer Brand, concludes on January 1st at the National Stadium, Providence.
Winner of the event will pocket $2,000,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up will collect $1,000,000 and the respective accolade.
On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers will walk away with $500,000 and $250,000 correspondingly.
Complete Results
Game-1
Western Tigers-1 vs Grove Hi-Tech-2
Grove Scorers
Domini Garnett-12th
Alex Sinclair-93rd
Tigers Scorer
Own Goal-56th
Game-2
Fruta Conquerors-6 vs Ann’s Grove-0
Eon Alleyne-27th and 58th
Rishawn Sandiford-56th
Anthony Abrams-75th
Own Goal-85th
Jermin Junior-88th
