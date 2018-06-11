Guyana News

Woman freed of ganja charge after confession statement from now dead man

By
Calvin Edwards

A woman has been freed of a ganja trafficking charge following a confession statement from Calvin Dover who was later shot dead in a confrontation with police.

Anisha Daniels was in February charged with the possession of six pounds of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Daniels was freed of the charge last week after the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew it.

Daniels had been on remand.

Anisha Daniels

The matter was before senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was ready for trial.  Dover who was shot and killed by the police on May 18th after attempting to rob a store owner, had submitted a full confession statement before the incident admitting to being in possession of the narcotics.

Dover in his statement cleared Daniels stating that at the time the police visited the home, she could not have known and was not in control of the narcotics.

The DPP after reviewing the statement of the now deceased man withdrew the charge against Daniels.

More in Guyana News

Ramps Logistics has 120 Guyanese in oil and gas sector

Brazil investors in MoU for savannahs agri project

default placeholder

Prisoner succumbs after jail incident

default placeholder

Joint Services called into quell prison feud

Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave legal

default placeholder

Probe of alleged cavity search of teenager at Ogle shelved source claims investigators unable to contact complainant

Brother unhappy with year-old probe into death of sister

University of Guyana launches alumni association

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×