Guyana News

Residents query toshao elections at Moraikobai

By Staff Writer

Some residents of the Indigenous settlement at Moraikobai, Mahaicony Creek have raised concerns over the recently concluded Toshao elections in the village. In their opinion the election held in the community, was not a “free and fair” process and are calling for a new election.

A concerned resident who spoke to Stabroek News, on the condition of anonymity, stated that at the conclusion of the elections on Friday last, no one was declared the Toshao of the village.

The resident pointed out that the presiding officer of the elections, Ovid Morrison, Regional Executive Officer of Region Five, was unable to declare a winner after he found some of their allegations to have “weight”…..

