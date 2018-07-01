Guyana News

Bus drivers on bail as cops await advice on charges in deaths of brothers

By Staff Writer
Dead: Shemon West

The two minibus drivers accused of causing the deaths of brothers Shemon West and Shalum Allen have each been released on $200,000 station bail as the police await legal advice on possible charges against them.

A police source told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that the case file has been dispatched to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

In the meantime, the source said the drivers, as part of the condition for their release on bail, are required to report to the police every Monday  until recommendations on the way forward are received from the DPP.

West, 28, a labourer attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and Allen, called ‘Bigga,’ 19, both of Lots 8-9 Fellowship, West Coast Demerara, lost their lives last Tuesday after they were struck by minibuses BVV 8882 and BVV 7042 along the Den Amstel Public Road, near the Den Amstel Police Station…..

