CANU arrests four after 255 lbs ganja haul

Early Saturday morning, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) arrested four men during an operation at Hope/Nootenzuil/Lowlands, East Coast Demerara which netted 255 lbs of what is believed to be ganja.
A statement today from CANU said that ranks during the operation found a wooden vessel and a taxi both carrying bulky bags of suspected marijuana.
1. The four arrested suspects are:
i. Jason Dhanpat
ii. Inderjet Beepat
iii. Jermain Hikel
iv. Teairre Ackeem Cush
Investigations are ongoing hence the omission of other particulars, CANU said.
