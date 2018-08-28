Former murder accused charged with shooting at cops

Carlton Bourne, the former murder accused who is currently a remanded prisoner after being charged with a series of armed robberies, was yesterday faced with more charges, including shooting at policemen.

The first charge alleged that Bourne, 23, on August 1st, at Chapel and Norton streets, discharged a loaded firearm at Lester Lewis, a police constable, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

It was also alleged that on the same date, Bourne discharged a loaded firearm at police constable Royston Mendonca, with intent to commit maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm…..