Guyana News

Farmers get injunction to block eviction by Region 5 REO

By Staff Writer
Ovid Morrison

The three Berbice cash crop farmers who earlier this month moved to the court to challenge eviction from their lands by the Region 5 Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison on Monday secured an injunction against him.

The injunction was granted by High Court Judge Navindra Singh, who has ordered that Morrison cease all acts of eviction until the matter would have been fully heard and determined.

The injunction application was filed by the men’s attorney, Anil Nandlall…..

