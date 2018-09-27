Guyana News

Guyhoc man remanded over illegal firearm

By Staff Writer
Linton Trotman

A Guyhoc Park resident was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Charged in the courtroom of Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore was Linton Trotman, 24, a miner of Lot 28 Guyhoc Park.

The first charge against the accused stated that he, on September 24, at Sussex Street, had a 9 mm pistol in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder.

It was further alleged that the accused, on the said day, was also in possession of 12 live rounds of 9mm ammunition, without being a licensed firearm holder…..

