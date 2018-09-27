Mahdia businessman remanded over shooting of villager

Charged with discharging a loaded firearm at a fellow villager during a scuffle, a Mahdia businessman was yesterday remanded to prison.

Simon Hussain, 36, was read a charge which stated that on September 23, at 111 Miles Mahdia, Potaro, he discharged a loaded firearm at Shohonan Monderson, aka ‘Bigs’, with intent to maim disfigure or disable him.

Hussain, of the above mentioned address, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the facts presented to the court, on the day in question, at about 00:20 hours, the complainant and the defendant, who are known to each other, were standing in front of Susan’s Bar, at Mahdia Landing, when the defendant, who is licensed to carry a .32 ammunition, had an argument with Monderson about his brother…..