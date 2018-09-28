Cotton Tree  man dies after slamming into concrete fence

A West Coast Berbice man yesterday died after his motorbike slammed into a concrete fence along the Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice Public Road while attempting to navigate a turn.

The dead man has been identified as Ryan Garret, 30, of Lot 1 Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to information gathered, the man in the company of others yesterday was imbibing at a playfield in his home village during which he left to go purchase some ice from a nearby village…..