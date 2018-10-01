Twenty-nine persons arrested during major police operation at Agricola

Twenty-nine persons were arrested for various offences after a raid was conducted in Agricola, East Bank Demerara and North Road, Bourda, Georgetown early yesterday morning.

In a press release, the police said that ‘Operation Restore Order’, led by a Senior Superintendent, was held from 4:45am to 8am. The statement said that 220 ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department, S.W.A.T and the Tactical Services Unit participated in the operation. It noted that 29 persons inclusive of a female were arrested for various offences including possession of a firearm component, cocaine and marijuana possession and robbery under arms.

Two motorcycles, a number of cellular phones and other items suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, were also found…..