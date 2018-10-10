Lethem miner dies in bridge collision

A miner is now dead following an accident on Monday evening, when he rode his unregistered motorbike into a truck at Lethem, in Region Nine.

The miner has since been identified as 24-year-old Sylvester Junior De Mendonca, of Lot 41 Lethem, Central Rupununi, who had reportedly been driving an unregistered motorcycle at the time of the accident.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 9.20 pm along the bridge that links St. Ignatius to Lethem…..