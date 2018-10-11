US$434,457 contract awarded for supply of anti-retroviral drugs

A contract has been awarded to The Partnership for Supply Chain Management for the supply and delivery of anti-retroviral drugs for the National AIDS Programme Secretariat, according to the Ministry of the Presidency.

The contract, which is valued US$434,457.72 (equivalent to $90,507,161) and was awarded under the Ministry of Public Health, was among six contract awards that were noted by Cabinet at its October 2nd Sub-Committee meeting.

In a statement issued last Saturday, the ministry explained that the contracts were awarded by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB)…..