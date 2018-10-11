Guyana News

US$434,457 contract awarded for supply of anti-retroviral drugs

By Staff Writer

A contract has been awarded to The Partnership for Supply Chain Management for the supply and delivery of anti-retroviral drugs for the National AIDS Programme Secretariat, according to the Ministry of the Presidency.

The contract, which is valued US$434,457.72 (equivalent to $90,507,161) and was awarded under the Ministry of Public Health, was among six contract awards that were noted by Cabinet at its October 2nd Sub-Committee meeting.

In a statement issued last Saturday, the ministry explained that the contracts were awarded by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB)…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Mahdia miners protest mining safety crackdown

By

Union’s concerns for joint review

Digicel sues Suriname regulator over shutdown of Guyana data link

Comments

Trending