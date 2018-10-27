Region Two blames “misinterpretation” for procurement breaches in award of 21 contracts

Twenty-one small contracts in Region Two, totalling more than $115 million, were awarded in 2017 without public tender or the prequalification of the contractors, which the Regional Administration blamed on its “misinterpretation” of the Procurement Act.

This is one of the many findings following an examination of the accounts of the ten administrative regions contained in the 2017 Auditor General’s report, which was recently presented to the National Assembly.

The contracts, each valued between $1.7 million and $13.4 million, pertain mainly to infrastructure works, work on schools and the construction of several buildings…..