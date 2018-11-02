Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance NDC providing key services with purchased equipment

Over the last two and a half years the Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) has worked to improve its capacity to provide essential services by purchasing several pieces of necessary equipment and this effort seems to have paid off with several residents saying they are satisfied with the work they have seen done.

“Right now we are poised to deliver services in a more efficient manner because of the equipment we have bought. Works no longer have to be tendered. In tendering we have found that the cost is often twice what it would’ve cost us to do it ourselves so we have focused on getting the equipment,” NDC Chair Ayube Mohamed explained to Stabroek News.

Mohammed noted that rate collection in the NDC has for the last two years averaged around 70%, monies which have not been enough to do everything that needs doing but enough to make a difference…..