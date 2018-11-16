Parties, private sector extend best wishes to President

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday said it is deeply saddened by the news that President David Granger has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“We are, however, confident that given his fighting spirit, and the infinite care of his doctors, he will recover fully.

“President Granger is not just the leader of Guyana, he is also as human as any of us. We pray for our President to get better and for the affairs of the State to return to normal…..