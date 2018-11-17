Former SWAT Commander interdicted

In addition to being charged departmentally, Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie, the former head of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, has been interdicted from duty and will now receive only half of his monthly salary until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings initiated against him.

This information was communicated to Dookie by the Police Service Commission yesterday via a letter.

Dookie was implicated in the smuggling of 30 cases of whisky last year and the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had called for his dismissal from the Guyana Police Force…..