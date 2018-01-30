Accused in fatal bus park stabbing for High Court trial

The two men accused of murdering Rawle Rodrigues, the Leopold Street man who was fatally stabbed last year at the Dairy bus park, were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Afibia Yankana and Akeem Haymer were charged with murdering Rodrigues on January 20th, 2017.

Magistrate Judy Latchman, who presided over the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge in Georgetown, told the two accused that the evidence provided by witnesses during the proceedings was enough for them to stand trial at the High Court…..