Accused in fatal bus park stabbing for High Court trial

The two men accused of murdering Rawle Rodrigues, the Leopold Street man who was fatally stabbed last year at the Dairy bus park, were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.
Afibia Yankana and Akeem Haymer were charged with murdering Rodrigues on January 20th, 2017.
Magistrate Judy Latchman, who presided over the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge in Georgetown, told the two accused that the evidence provided by witnesses during the proceedings was enough for them to stand trial at the High Court…..
New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers
(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.
Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon
Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.
Wife killer gets 80 years
Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.
Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments
Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.
Former soldier not guilty of murder of ex’s mother
Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs was yesterday found not guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s mother.