Local News

Truck, holding area destroyed in fire at GPL Kingston power plant

By Comments
The burnt truck. (DPI photo)

Workers of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday managed to contain and put out a fire in the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston power plant compound.

The fire, which started sometime after 2 pm, destroyed a truck and a holding area close to a large fuel tank at the rear of the facility.

Stabroek News was told that the fire started as a worker was doing welding work on the truck.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle said that ….

Comments  
More in Local News

Top Cop defends fatal shooting of seawall robbery suspects

The recent fatal shooting of the three accused robbery suspects along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, was justified, according to Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, who yesterday warned that failure to swiftly apprehend the lone escaped suspect could result in an act of retribution.

Finance Minister projects up to one million barrels of oil per day in late 2020s

Speaking at a recent mining conference in Canada, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan projected that by the late 2020s, Guyana could be producing one million barrels of oil per day.

Gold reserves down as advantage being taken of higher price – BoG

The value of Guyana’s gold reserves has decreased as the Bank of Guyana takes advantage of higher international prices to sell.

US Ambassador hands over US$20,000 in equipment to police force’s planning unit

United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday handed over US$20,000 in electronic equipment to the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit in an effort to enhance its capacity to address modern crimes.

Region Two council says REO did not have support for unauthorised spending

Region Two’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has distanced itself from Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson’s unauthorised spending, while denying his claim that funds were only for emergency purposes.

Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×