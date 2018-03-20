Truck, holding area destroyed in fire at GPL Kingston power plant

Workers of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday managed to contain and put out a fire in the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston power plant compound.

The fire, which started sometime after 2 pm, destroyed a truck and a holding area close to a large fuel tank at the rear of the facility.

Stabroek News was told that the fire started as a worker was doing welding work on the truck.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle said that ….