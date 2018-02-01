Sports

Dharry back in the ring on March 30

Elton Dharry and coach, Lennox Blackmore

Elton Dharry’s management team is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.

Fresh off a bruising unanimous decision victory against a game Jesus Vargas 12 days ago at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Dharry is scheduled to be in the ring again on March 30 in Queens, New York.

According to the Brooklyn, New York-based boxer, he will be fighting for the IBF Intercontinental title. Dharry’s opponent is yet to be determined but he told Stabroek Sport yesterday that everything else is ‘solid’…..

