Dharry back in the ring on March 30

Elton Dharry’s management team is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.
Fresh off a bruising unanimous decision victory against a game Jesus Vargas 12 days ago at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Dharry is scheduled to be in the ring again on March 30 in Queens, New York.
According to the Brooklyn, New York-based boxer, he will be fighting for the IBF Intercontinental title. Dharry’s opponent is yet to be determined but he told Stabroek Sport yesterday that everything else is ‘solid’…..
Magnum Futsal c/ships to kick off Saturday
The inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship was officially launched yesterday at the Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine, Kitty.
Permaul, Bishoo spin Jaguars to victory over Kent
The Guyana Jaguars opened their campaign with a 36-run win over English side Kent CCC yesterday in their opening encounter of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 title.
Lions hoping to make quick adjustment for Windies A tour
LONDON, CMC – England Lions left for the Caribbean yesterday, bracing for a tough challenge in foreign conditions but confident of executing, following an intense training camp Down Under.
Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee to pioneer Triple Crown series in Guyana
The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) has decided to ring in the new year with fresh, new initiatives for the ‘Sport of Kings’.
Selection panel is an autonomous body
A former Cricket West Indies (CWI) official has sided with current CWI Director, Azim Bassarath in criticizing the board’s President Dave Cameron for his statement that the board would consider excluding Trinidad and Tobago’s Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo from future selection for the West Indies.