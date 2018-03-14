Nathoo puts dent in Drayton’s title hopes

Loris Nathoo squashed all talk of this year’s national senior chess championships being a three-person race by stunning one of the title favourites Anthony Drayton as the Closed championships commenced last weekend at the Windjammer Hotel, Kitty.
Prior to the commencement of the championships all eyes were on defending champion Wendell Meusa, former champion Taffin Khan and Drayton.
Things looked to be going according to plan when Drayton and Meusa drew their match but Nathoo, FIDE rating of 1669, had other ideas and in the biggest upset of the championships thus far he stopped….
Cameron hails Windies A domination of Lions
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – President Dave Cameron believes West Indies A’s domination of England Lions in the recent Caribbean series is credit to Cricket West Indies’ development initiatives.
Boxers qualify for CAC Games
Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis are now assured of at least winning bronze medals and have qualified for the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games by virtue of clinching semifinal berths at the CAC Qualifier currently underway in Tijuana, Mexico.
Windies looking to get one over hosts in Super Sixes
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Captain Jason Holder says West Indies will be keeping a close eye on hosts Zimbabwe, as his side prepares to do battle in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup qualifiers beginning tomorrow.
Patentia and Mae’s win windball titles
Patentia Secondary won the boys and Mae’s Secondary the girls’ titles when the curtain came down on the 27th annual Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools windball tournament at the National Gymnasium on Sunday.
Defending champs through to quarterfinals
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy secured their quarterfinal berth in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, downing Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Monday in the round of 16 section.