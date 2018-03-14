Nathoo puts dent in Drayton’s title hopes

Loris Nathoo squashed all talk of this year’s national senior chess championships being a three-person race by stunning one of the title favourites Anthony Drayton as the Closed championships commenced last weekend at the Windjammer Hotel, Kitty.

Prior to the commencement of the championships all eyes were on defending champion Wendell Meusa, former champion Taffin Khan and Drayton.

Things looked to be going according to plan when Drayton and Meusa drew their match but Nathoo, FIDE rating of 1669, had other ideas and in the biggest upset of the championships thus far he stopped….