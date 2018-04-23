Royals beat Mumbai in another last over thriller

(IPL) In yet another last-over thriller in VIVO IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last night. The platform for the chase of 168 was set by a partnership between Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes, after which K Gowtham polished off the chase with a cameo – the all-rounder striking a massive hit over midwicket to take his team home with 2 balls to spare.
Earlier in the evening, MI opted to bat first and posted a competitive 167-7 riding on the back of half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. MI lost the opener Evin Lewis to the fourth ball of the match, but Yadav and Kishan snatched the initiative back and put their team on firm footing with a 129-run partnership. But after both the set batsmen were dismissed within five runs of each other and in the space of six balls, RR pulled things back in spectacular fashion. Ajinkya Rahane threw the stumps at the non-striker’s end with a sensational left-handed effort to catch his opposite number Rohit Sharma short of the crease, and Jofra Archer picked up three wickets in one over to deny the visitors any momentum towards the end. MI, 43-1 in the powerplay, added 92-1 in the middle overs, but could only add 32 runs (for the loss of 5 wickets) in the back end.
Sanju Samson was impressive yet again – this time scoring 52 from 39 balls – which earned him back the Orange Cap. As with any of his big innings, there were several delightful strokes, but in this particular knock, Samson’s application stood out – until he actually gave his wicket away at a crucial juncture. The young lad from Kerala appeared to be unmindful of the fast-climbing required rate, kept his head down a….
Panthers capture GRFU `B’ Division final
The Panthers Rugby outfit defeated a game Police Falcons squad 24-12 in the final of the B Division Rugby Tournament yesterday at the National Park to kick start the local season.
Hope says preparation underway
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope says West Indies have already trained their sights on the Sri Lanka Test series, as they target success in the three-Test rubber in June.
Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s
Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
BV Triumph whips Plaisance 3-0 in U15 football
Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph crushed Plaisance 3-0 when the East Coast Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football competition continued Saturday.