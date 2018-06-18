St Rose’s High, Christ Church and Chase Academy record victories at YBG

St Rose’s High, Christ Church and Chase Academy recorded contrasting wins in the U16 division when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Conference’ continued on Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Chase Academy downed North Georgetown 35-27. Stephen Deleon led the way with 18 points and seven steals while Jamal Nicholas added nine points and six steals.
For North Georgetown, Craig Harlequin tallied 12 points and 20 rebounds. Meanwhile, Christ Church edged Brickdam Secondary 31-30…..
