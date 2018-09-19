Lady Jags moves up FIFA rankings

Despite failing to qualify from the CFU Women’s Challenge Series and the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers, the Lady Jaguars Senior Squad has climbed 35 places to achieve a FIFA ranking of 83rd.

This positive movement resulted in the team being ranked within the top eight nations in the CONCACAF region, and amongst the top four in the CFU sub-confederation.

The Lady Jaguars in their most recent international outings were dumped out of group-E in the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers on the May 27th at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora…..