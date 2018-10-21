IPA donates balls for `Hammie’ Green Inter-Ward football tournament

The International Pharmaceutical Agency [IPA] has joined the growing list of sponsors to support the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward football tourney set to commence today at the Den Amstel ground.

During a simple presentation Friday at the company’s Camp Street location, Sales and Marketing Manager Ravel Seer, presented a quantity of footballs to tournament coordinator Lennox Arthur.

In brief remarks, Seer stated that company is a supporter of sports and urged the tournament officials to conduct an event that is befitting of the sponsor…..