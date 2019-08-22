Injury forces Paul out of first test

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Fast bowler Miguel Cummins has been called up for the opening Test against India starting here today after all-rounder Keemo Paul was ruled out with a left ankle injury.

The 28-year-old Cummins has played 13 Tests, picking up 27 wickets at an average 37, and last turned out for West Indies last year July in a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

He recently featured for West Indies A against the touring India A, taking six wickets from 51 overs in two four-day “Tests” at an average of nearly 21.

“With Keemo ruled out for this match, it’s good to have someone with Miguel’s quality back in the squad, as he brings experience to the team,” said interim head coach Floyd Reifer.

“Watching him in the last ‘A’ Team series against India ‘A’ and the training sessions his lengths have improved. He’s a very hard worker and a wicket-taker.

“I’m sure, if given the opportunity to play, he will make a valuable contribution in our bid to win this series.”

Paul, meanwhile, who has played three Tests since making his debut last year against Bangladesh, will remain here as he continues his recovery.

West Indies take on India in the opening Test at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium before travelling to Kingston for the second Test at Sabina Park bowling off August 30.