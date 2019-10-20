Fruta Conquerors, Santos clash tonight in U20 Limacol final

Fruta Conquerors U20 and Santos U20 will face-off tonight in the final of the Limacol Football Championships at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The two youth outfits will battle for the coveted title from 21:00hrs following semi-final wins against Riddim Squad and Pele respectively.

Fruta Conquerors defeated Riddim Squad via penalty kicks with Santos earning their place in the championship match in an identical manner against Pele.

In terms of the numbers, the free scoring Fruta Conquerors unit has recorded an impressive 21 goals. On the defensive end, Fruta Conquerors has conceded five goals.

On the other side, Santos has also impressed with their attacking quality as they have recorded 16 goals. Defensively, the traditional giant has allowed six concessions.

Prior to the final, Riddim Squad will oppose Pele in the third place playoff from 19:00hrs.

Winner of the event will pocket $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.