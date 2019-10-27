Venezuelan woman killed in cross-border shooting at Kaikan

A Venezuelan woman was shot dead in the wee hours of yesterday morning after rushing to the aid of her Guyanese boyfriend when he came under fire from a gang of men at Rock Landing Kaikan, Wenamu River, in Region Seven.

The dead woman has been identified as 28-year-old Valentina Marelis Pacheco, while her injured boyfriend, a Guyanese, has been identified as Mark Anthony Gonsalves, 28, a miner, of Mabaruma, North West District, Region One. He was shot to his foot.

Police last night said the shooting occurred at around 12.35 am. Pacheco was shot in the face and the bullet exited the back of her head.

Information provided to this newspaper stated that Gonsalves was at Frederick Stafford’s shop, which is located on the Wenamu River Front, on the Guyana shore opposite the Venezuelan border. While he was at the shop, he reportedly observed a light shining from across the river from the Venezuelan border.