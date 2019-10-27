School chess competition offers hope

It may be convenient to repeat the words of Mikhail Gorbachev following the G7 summit of 1991: “The ice has started moving… and the icebreaker is on its way toward renewal.”

Ever since the Guyana Chess Association was established in the early 1970s, there was a clear need for a vibrant, unsophisticated and comprehensive schools’ chess programme.

We limped along moderately in that direction, but it was nothing to shout about. Now, however, it seems as if we are getting finally somewhere. Suddenly, the ice breaker is upon us offering hope and renewal.