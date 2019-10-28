Missing teenager’s body found

The body of Keion Paul, the 17- year old who went missing while swimming in the Puruni area, Region Seven was discovered on Saturday.

Stabroek News was told that Paul’s body was pulled from the abandoned mining pit where he went missing at around 3.30 pm.

After the teen went missing on Friday, a search party was launched and the area was combed for his remains.

Paul, called ‘Boyce,’ reportedly went missing on Friday afternoon just around 4pm.

This publication understands that the teen was swimming in a mining pit and went missing for some time. Persons in the area, after learning that he was missing, immediately launched a search party but were unable to locate him on Friday. The search continued on Saturday and his body was discovered.

The body is currently at a mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.