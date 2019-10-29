Gov’t must show leadership in stemming tide of vehicular homicide

Dear Editor,

Once again in Guyana road accidents have taken pride of place as the leading cause of deaths. In fact, it is apparent that Guyanese have become so de-sensitised to road accidents that they are no longer moved by newspaper pictures of the dead victims. Additionally the ubiquity of the fatalities has numbed hearts into covering and sugar coating every event with, “may their souls Rest In Peace”. Yet lives are lost unnecessarily to terrible roads, unsafe driving and unsafe drivers displaying gross indiscipline.

We all have a moral responsibility to seriously address this issue as a matter of the utmost priority and Government must show leadership. Taking such into consideration how long will the nation continue to mourn before the President, Crime Chief, Chief Magistrate, Minister of Transport, Minter of Public Infrastructure, and Traffic Chief collaboratively take a minute to think and address the root cause of the problem? Has it now become the norm in Guyana to be regularly burying people who have died as a result of road accidents?

A noteworthy fact and one to be factored in is that the enforcement of traffic laws in Guyana has not been satisfactory because of bribery, and corruption, at the level of the long arm of the law. Many traffic offenders at the scene of a traffic offence are given a choice of resolution either —the cop’s pocket or the court docket?

As a country, the avoidable carnage on the roads could be controlled by adopting best practices of enforcing traffic laws on passenger seating, seatbelts, drunk-driving, speeding and motorcycle helmeting. In addition, unserviceable vehicles should be removed from the roads. Greater emphasis must also be placed on road-safety communication, education and enforcement. Some of these anomalies are easy to fix. However, on that note I hereby beseech my fellow Guyanese to demand good roads, well-lit highways, enforceable traffic rules and regulations and a full redress of corruption. There needs to be basic traffic education commencing in primary schools, coupled with intensified road safety awareness and public education across the length and breadth of the country. The establishment of an awareness of the inherent dangers of moving vehicles and educating youngsters in being able to judge distance and speed will go a long way towards reducing the huge numbers of pedestrians killed each year.

As for the 45-mile uninterrupted stretch of bituminous road called the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, I recommend that it be among the initial areas of road safety change. Completion of construction of the road took place in 1969, with rehabilitation taking place during 1997-1999. No other major repairs have been done since then.

Currently both drivers and regional authorities have described the highway as deplorable and in dire need of repairs. Several structural faults, indentations and eroded sections can be seen on the highway, and passengers have claimed that only drivers who are familiar with the faults can drive smoothly and safely on the highway. Trucks have also been contributory to the spiraling road deaths on the highway, which have seen as many as six dead on the spot.

To date the road safety measures in Guyana suggests that the country needs to do some serious catching up on many fronts. Several weeks ago I travelled on the said highway, and at times felt as if I was an onlooker on the South Dakota Circuit, except I was unable to name the driver. On my return from Linden in the evening, I was extremely apprehensive, as along the way the fog played havoc with visibility. Lights, markings and road signage are certainly needed on this thoroughfare, as in some cases the bends and curves brought about swerves that made it impossible to maintain the correct lane. The tollbooths should be restored, with drivers facing a penalty if their toll ticket pick up receipt time reflects incongruence with payment time, thereby showing that speeding, or non-conformity with the speed limit certainly took place between departure at Point A and arrival at Point B. The E Division Mobile Police outpost situated on the Highway in the vicinity of Bamia should be strengthened. The post is in operation for 24 hours daily with the ranks engaging in traffic patrols during the day. The primary stated purpose is to monitor criminal elements entering Linden, and also making it difficult or impossible for suspects to escape. Fair and fine, but the ranks can start giving the drivers a fright at night by carrying out radar (Radio Detection and Ranging) or Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) patrols. Speeding drivers are also criminal suspects that should be nabbed. This begs the following questions: Are traffic officers, police and other law enforcement agencies doing enough to end the road carnage?

The message is crystal clear. Speed Kills Skills. The time has come for all afore-mentioned authorities to come together, making visibly collective renewed efforts to turn the tide in favour of stemming the flow of vehicular homicide.

Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Sam