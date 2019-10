A 21-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down by an alleged drunken driver along the Evergreen, Essequibo Coast Public Road on Monday evening.

Govindra Persaud of Somerset and Berks, Essequibo Coast sustained injuries about his body including his head during the accident which occurred around 7 pm.

He was taken to the Charity Hospital and died while being transferred to the Suddie Hospital.