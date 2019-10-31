Oprah’s partner Stedman Graham inspires Trinidad business leaders

(Trinidad Newsday) Stedman Graham, international businessman and long-time partner of US media mogul Oprah Winfrey, has told local business leaders they have to be great leaders of themselves.

“Everyone is equal, because everyone has 24 hours. The question is what do you do with your 24 hours.”

He was speaking at the inaugural Aegis Business Solutions Chairman’s Dinner at the Renaissance at Shorelands, Bayshore, on Tuesday night. The event was an exclusive dinner for dignitaries and senior executives of a range of businesses in TT.

Graham shared insights into his most recent publication Identity Leadership: To Lead Others You Must First Lead Yourself.

Aegis Business Solutions chairman Angela Lee Loy said this was the motivation behind the hosting of the dinner.

“In order to govern any organisation well, we must know, understand and apply not just good leadership but great leadership to ourselves. Part of this is achieved through the constant renewal of knowledge and of course hearing from those who are succeeding at what you strive to do. That’s why I thought Mr Graham was an excellent candidate to come share with us and I know what he had to say was well received by all in attendance.”

The dinner was a precursor to the inaugural Caribbean Corporate Governance Conference put on by Aegis Business Solutions. The conference, themed Good Governance, Great Business, brought together several speakers who are all experts and established in their various fields of study. They spoke of the importance of corporate governance as it relates to boards, SMEs, NGOs, family-run businesses and millennials.

Graham, speaking on leading the way for future generations, said, “We have to change the way we think about ourselves. We need to change our way of thinking, and what separates the winners from the losers is our drive.”

All those who attended the chairman’s dinner walked away with an autographed copy of Graham’s book. Lee Loy presented a pop-art painting by Halcian Pierre to Graham as a token of appreciation.

Aegis Business Solutions Ltd is a business outsourcing and advisory services provider in corporate and governance services, accounting, tax, audit, payroll, human resources and financial advisory services.