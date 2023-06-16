Stedman Graham Leadership Masterclass for Guyana

Go Blue Consulting, a Caribbean-based training and consulting company, is collaborating with American Leadership Trainer Stedman Graham to stage an Identity Leadership Masterclass and Business Mixer on Wednesday June 21 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

The Masterclass is scheduled to commence

The Identity Leadership Masterclass is part of a Disruptive Leadership Conference, which was created in 2019 by Ms. Judy McCutcheon, an Organizational Redesign Expert who specializes in working with companies, supporting their efforts to apply a ‘nine-step success process to their personal and professional lives in ways that align them with their organizational goals.