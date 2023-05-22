Business advisor, author Stedman Graham to host masterclass here next month

Business advisor, author, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S. Graham and Associates, a marketing and consulting firm, Stedman Graham, is due in Guyana next month to host a masterclass on “Identity Leadership” at the Guyana Marriott in Kingston, Georgetown.

According to a press release from Go Blue Consulting, a Caribbean training and consulting company which is partnering to host the event, Graham will host the session on June 21, 2023.

It was indicated that the masterclass is geared towards senior leaders within organisations as well as anyone interested in the enhancement of their leadership skills. It will focus on “a proven Nine-step Success Process that drives his powerful message.”