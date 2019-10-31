A runaround to get results of blood test at Plaisance Health Centre

Dear Editor,

I normally go to the Plaisance Health Centre regarding my health. The doctor would ask what is the problem and based on what you explain, she would prescribe tablets. But sometimes the doctors would arrange for you to have a blood test. I had a blood test done at the centre about a month ago. The doctor told me at what time I should have my last meal on the Sunday night and to get to the centre for 8:00 am.

A young man came and he went into the eastern room and myself and another patient went in and the young man took blood from the first patient then I went and my blood was taken and placed in a glass tube. We went away and I came back to see the doctor about three weeks after. I told her about the blood test results and she went to get the results. She came back to say that the results are not there and she asked me to check back in another two weeks. I did not go back but called the centre and I spoke to a nurse. I gave her my name and I told her that I had a blood test done and would like to know if my results are there before I go to the centre to see the doctor. She asked for my name and asked me to call back. When I called back she told me that my results are not there and she hung up.

I think the people at the Plaisance Health Centre are not keen on people’s health and are not showing any interest whatsoever.

Another thing I notice is when patients are sitting in an orderly manner on a bench provided to see the doctor, people would come off the road about 8:00 am and walk straight into the health centre. They would then go in to see the doctor, then go and get their medication and go home leaving people who are there waiting since 6:00 am to see the doctor.

There is the need for proper and effective controls to be put in place at the Plaisance Health Centre.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)