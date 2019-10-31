‘Bigger and better’ schools championships launched

One week, 15 districts, three venues, one big championship, the 59th edition of the Nationals Schools Championships kicks off on November 17 with President David Granger as its official Patron.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday at the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) Hall during the official launch of the prestigious annual event.

A plethora of hardware and a year’s worth of bragging rights will be on the line when the National Schools Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships is staged at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park.