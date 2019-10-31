Jaguars score heavily in first warm-up match

Seasoned all-rounders, Christopher Barnwell and Raymon Reifer as well as newcomer, Kemol Savory, cashed in on half centuries as the Guyana Jaguars scored heavily against the Rest team in their first warm up match for the Regional Super50 tourney yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.

Batting first, Jaguars piled on 280-4 in their 45-over allotment while their bowlers gave a good account of themselves despite a spirited half century from Kevlon Anderson. When bad light stopped play, Jaguars were declared the winners by 36 runs via the Duckworth Lewis and Stern Method after being 200-7 at the end of 38 overs.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kemol Savory forged a 117-run opening stand that lasted 27.6 overs but it was broken when Savory attempted to cut, only to pick out the fielder at point for 65. His 91-ball innings consisted of two sixes and nine fours while his opening partner fell in the next over one short of his half century.