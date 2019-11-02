Granger says media houses should get state ads based on ‘fairness’ of reportage -Who decides ‘fairness’? SN EiC asks

President David Granger yesterday declared that all media houses should have access to state advertisements but suggested that these advertisement should be channeled to media houses based on the type of coverage they provide.

“There must be fairness. We believe that advertisements should be directed to the media houses based on their willingness to disseminate news fairly,” the Head of State said during an interview on Kaieteur Radio.

He later noted that he does not “support withholding of advertisements. All media houses must have access to state ads since it is a state resource.”