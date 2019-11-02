Parika mechanic dead after reportedly shooting self by accident -four arrested as probe underway

Four persons remained in police custody yesterday as investigators continued to probe the death of a 46-year-old mechanic, who it is claimed accidently shot himself on Wednesday evening at Goat Creek, Essequibo River.

The deceased is Joseph Mahadeo, called ‘Terry,’ 46, of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Mahadeo was said to be employed with a mining company owned by a Parika, EBE businessman.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 8 pm after Mahadeo and two others, including a driver and a painter, departed a camp on a tractor.