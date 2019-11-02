US revokes visa of Jamaica Minister Daryl Vaz, Phillip Paulwell

(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz yesterday confirmed receipt of correspondence from the United States Embassy in Kingston, which stated that his US visa has been revoked.

The correspondence stated: “Subsequent to the visa issuance, information has come to light that you may be ineligible for a visa. If you would like to travel to the United States, you must re-apply.”

In a statement yesterday, Minister Vaz says he has advised the prime minister of the issue and has since initiated through the formal procedures and protocols the process of seeking clarification to determine his eligibility to be issued a United States visa.

Vaz in his release stated that as a public figure he is obligated to keep the public updated on the outcome of the process/appeal of the revocation, which has been formally lodged.

In 2008, Minister Vaz renounced his US citizenship following the issuance of a ruling in the dual citizenship case, which was brought against him.

“I am committed to pursuing the matter concerning the revocation of his US visa with the aim of a positive result,” Vaz said in his statement.

Meanwhile, People’s National Party’s (PNP) Shadow Minister of Mining and Energy, Phillip Paulwell, who is attending a conference of progressive parties in Cuba at the invitation of the Communist Party of Cuba, yesterday expressed surprise at the news of the revocation of his US visa, a facility he has had for many years in and out of the Government.

On receiving the news yesterday, Paulwell said he has not been provided with any details surrounding the cancellation, but will seek clarification on his return to the island next week.

Paulwell said he is not aware of any reason nor has he been told of any which could have motivated the US authorities to act in such a manner as to the cancellation of his visa.

He reiterated that on his return to the island, he will address the matter immediately.